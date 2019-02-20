Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
2020 W. Malone St.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
2020 W. Malone St.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Phyllis E. Wendland


1928 - 2019 Obituary
Phyllis E. Wendland Obituary
Phyllis E. Wendland
PEORIA - Phyllis E. Wendland, 90, of Peoria went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on August 7, 1928, in Peoria, the daughter of Otto and Freda Krause Wendland.
Phyllis is survived by her sister-in-law, Georgia Wendland of Peoria; one nephew, Rick (Charlene) Wendland of Tampa, FL; two nieces, Vicky (Gary) Tuffentsamer of East Peoria and Sherry (Jeff) Gough of Peoria; eight great-nieces and nephews; and eleven great-great-neices and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gerald "Jerry" O. Wendland.
Phyllis graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Bradley University. Upon graduating, she moved to South Bend, IN, and started her career for South Bend Medical Foundation. Phyllis was a lab technician and an educator for South Bend Medical Foundation for over 50 years.
Phyllis attended Christ Lutheran School and was a longtime member of the church until she moved to Indiana. In South Bend, she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church until she returned to Peoria in 2010, and again became a member of Christ Lutheran Church. When she moved home, she resided at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Throughout her life, she loved to travel and visit Door County and Texas. She practiced photography and enjoyed golfing. Phyllis volunteered for hospice for many years. She adored her family and friends and the time they shared.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, with Pastor Karl Eckhoff officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Malone St., Peoria, IL 61605.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
