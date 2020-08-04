1/1
Phyllis Greene
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Greene
MORTON – Phyllis M. Greene, 90, of Morton, went to be with her Lord, who she dearly loved, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington, Ill.
She was born on May 15, 1930, in Tremont, Ill., to Walter and Irene (Schwartzentraub) Stoller. She married Richard Greene in Morton, on June 6, 1948. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2001. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Sherrill Jones, Jeannie Linderud, and Charlene Hirstein, and one grandchild, Paul (Jonathan) Getz.
Surviving are her two daughters, Vicki Getz of Peoria, and Sharon (Larry) Stoller of Bluffton, Ind.; four grandchildren, Jolene (Daniel) Ingles, Adam (Beth) Stoller, Landon (Trisha) Stoller, and Breanna (Spencer) Pfister; eight great-grandchildren, Brandon, Bennett, Brooklyn, Beckett, Kambree, Marshall, Madden and Burke; and one sister, Carol Suss of Bradenton, Fla.
Phyllis worked at Tazewell Publishing Co. for 10 years.
She was a member of Grace Church in Morton.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, with Ted Hirstein officiating.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hirstein Cemetery
