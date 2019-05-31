|
|
Phyllis J. O'Bryant
PEORIA - Phyllis Jacqueline (Puckett) O'Bryant went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019 at Heddington Oaks in Peoria, IL.
She was born on April 13, 1923 to Mini "Nellie" May Nelson in Rock Island, IL. Jackie was married to the love of her life, John O'Bryant, on May 15, 1941, and they had six children together.
Surviving are five children, Sara (Rod) Hughes, Charles (Jan) O'Bryant, John (Diann) O'Bryant, Joyce (Contee) Thomas and Judy Halford; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; one infant daughter, Charlissa Dale; her mother; her father, Robert Puckett; her brother, Charles Puckett; one daughter-in-law, Pam O'Bryant; and one son-in-law, Sid Halford.
She enjoyed collecting angels, knitting, making her famous peanut brittle and playing bingo. Upon retiring, John and Jackie moved to Donna, Texas, where they spent the next 25 years. After becoming ill, they moved back to Illinois to be closer to their children.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will be held at a later date in Bryant, IL with the Rev. Dr. Diann O'Bryant officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Heddington Oak for their care and compassion in taking care of their mother. Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019