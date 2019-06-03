|
|
Phyllis J. Rosenbaum
PEORIA - Phyllis J. Rosenbaum, 90, of Peoria died at 6:02 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born on October 8, 1928, in Peoria to Jesse D. and Florence (Miller) Sosamon. She married James L. Rosenbaum on May 16, 1948, in Peoria. He preceded her in death.
Her parents and infant daughter, Judith Ann Rosenbaum, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her five children, James (Janie) Rosenbaum of Peoria, Rick (Tina) Rosenbaum of Chillicothe, Linda Rosenbaum of Dwight, Vicki Donnell of Fort Wayne, IN, and Sue Rosenbaum of Caledonia, WI; four grandchildren, Brian Donnell, Sarah (Stephen) Breidert, Kaylee Rosenbaum and Stacey (Joe) Delinski; three great-grandchildren, Drew, Hannah and Ellie; one sister, Janet Duffey of Highlands Ranch, CO; brother-in-law, Dave Moore of Dunlap; and sister-in-law, Shirley Rosenbaum of Metamora.
Phyllis was a homemaker, gardener and avid golfer and enjoyed bridge, bowling and traveling. She had an adventurous spirit and was very proud of her family. She was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church, Senior Women's Golf League, River City Women's Golf League, Cancer Golf League, Entre Nous and the American Bridge League.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey- Wilton Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Jeff Goard will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Glen Oak Christian Church or UnityPoint Hospice Program.
