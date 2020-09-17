1/1
Phyllis Jean Johnson
1935 - 2020
BARTONVILLE - Phyllis Jean Johnson, 85, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare in East Peoria of natural causes.
She was born August 28, 1935 to Raymond and Dorothy Mohn of Peoria. She married Larry A. Johnson on March 18, 1955. He passed away on April 15, 2007.
Surviving are her five children, Perry (Pam) Johnson of Peoria, Lori Tockes (Jim Mcintosh) of Buckeye, AZ, Denise Johnson of Bartonville, IL, Scott (Lori) Johnson of Aurora, IL, and Todd (Sarah) Johnson of Peoria, IL. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Ben Kemper, Rosemary Johnson, Seth Johnson, Alexa Johnson, Joel Johnson, and Jake Johnson.
Larry and Phyllis were co-owners of Kenny Johnson Moving and Storage of Peoria where she was employed as Corporate Secretary and was a regular volunteer for many activities in the community including the Splash fundraiser for the Limestone Pool, and Femmes Unir Woman's Club of Bartonville. Phyllis loved all her furry friends and was also a diehard Cubs fan, rarely missing any of their games.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Davison-Fulton in Bartonville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pets for Seniors, 3809 Sterling Ave. Suite 107 - Sterling Plaza, Peoria, IL. 61615. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
