Phyllis Kapraun
BENSON - Phyllis I. Kapraun, 87, of Benson passed away at 8:32 a.m. on Friday May 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on January 23, 1933, on the family farm in rural El Paso, IL, to Clarence and Carabelle Gossmeyer Carls. She married Roger W. Kapraun on April 24, 1954, in Benson, IL. He passed away on January 5, 2014.
Surviving are her eleven children, Irene (Phil) Zuercher of Bartonville, IL, Roger P. (Christine) Kapraun of Washington, IL, Rita (Kevin) Masters of Peoria, IL, Mark (Vicki) Kapraun of Benson, IL, Rose (Scott) Corrie of Bloomington, IL, Marian (Victor Castillo) Kapraun of Bloomington, IL, David (Lori) Kapraun of Minonk, IL, Julie (Scott) Jamison of Streator, IL, Carol (Joey) Bianco of Wylie, TX, Susan Hetzel of Peoria, IL, and Allen M. Kapraun of Washington, IL; one brother, Richard (Kathleen) Carls of El Paso, IL; one sister-in-law, Shirley Carls of Bloomington, IL; 20 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patricia Ann; one son-in-law, Tod Hetzel; one brother, Loren Carls; and one sister, Nancy Ales.
Phyllis, a homemaker, had worked at St. James Hospital in Pontiac as a nurse's assistant in the preemie unit, prior to marriage.
She enjoyed reading and working in her garden and was well known for her excellent cooking and baking.
Family and faith always came first with Phyllis. Her grandchildren gave her joy and her great-grandchildren gave her purpose. She was a member of the St. John Catholic Church in Benson and St. Mary Catholic Church in Metamora.
Private family graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Although the attendance is private, the event will be available for public viewing via live video stream on the Knapp-Johnson-Harris Facebook page. A celebration of life memorial mass will be held at a later date, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Snyder Village.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020