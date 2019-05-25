|
Phyllis Knebel
PEORIA - Phyllis J. Knebel, 92, of Peoria passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her daughter's home in Peoria.
She was born on July 24, 1926, in Pekin, IL, to Russell and Carrie (Wilson) Crank, and was raised by her parents, Russell and Anna Crank. She married Edward J. Knebel on January 5, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2000. Her parents and one brother, Kenneth Crank, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sandra (Gregory) Jolliff of Medalist, FL, and Janice Pacey, who took care of her mother, of Peoria; five grandchildren, Chris (Sonya) Pacey, Jason (Jenny Corrales) Pacey, Jay (Kim)Hoffmann, Michael (Kristen) Jolliff and Matthew (Julia) Jolliff; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Petrini of Bartonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and the YWCA. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Phyllis loved animals, especially Border Collies.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Barry Long will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers, Annie Garner and Valerie Lowe-Noble, for the exceptional care they provided to Phyllis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019