PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Phyllis Lehmkuhl


1942 - 2019
Phyllis Lehmkuhl Obituary
Phyllis Lehmkuhl
CREVE COEUR - Phyllis J. Lehmkuhl, 77, of Creve Coeur passed away at 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home.
Born March 8, 1942, in Peoria to Melvin and Edith Johnson, she married Robert Lehmkuhl on April 29, 1962, in Creve Coeur. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Rick (Lynna) Lehmkuhl of Peoria, Brad (Barb) Lehmkuhl of Pekin and Ryan (Ronny) Lehmkuhl of Eureka; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-great-grandchild.
Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a devoted wife. Her family was her greatest joy in life.
She loved working in her flower and Hosta garden. Phyllis will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be given to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, Illinois 61615; or OSF Hospice, 2265 West Altorfer Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
