Phyllis M. Vasquez
CREVE COEUR – Phyllis M. Vasquez, 78, formerly of Creve Coeur, IL died at 4:44 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Glasford, IL.
She was born in Murphysboro, IL to Harold W. and Georgia M. Murphy Marshall.
Surviving are 4 children; Angela (Johnny) Searle of Glasford, IL, Tichie (Steve) Jackson of Brentwood, TN, Rafael (Jessica) Vasquez of East Peoria, IL, and Bobby (April) Vasquez of Germantown Hills, IL, 8 grandchildren; Kody, Erika, Kendra, Ethan, Drew, Logan, Marshall, and Sylvia, 2 great-grandchildren; Luke and Zuri, 1 sister; Debra (Colin) White of Wyoming, IL, 1 brother; Jerry (Jane) Marshall of North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister Ramona C. Marshall, and 1 brother, Robert E. Marshall.
Phyllis was a baker at Nyman's Market in Creve Coeur for many years and later worked at East Peoria High School until she retired. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1-5 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Coventry Farms Clubhouse, 113 Windsor Dr., Germantown Hills, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.
Phyllis' memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020