Phyllis M. Wiechmann
1935 - 2020
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Phyllis M. Wiechmann, 85, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 8:38 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1935 in Flanagan, IL to Walter A. and Leola L. (Kipfer) Zehr. She married Charles W. Wiechmann on March 2, 1953 in Flanagan, IL.
Surviving are her husband Chuck of Germantown Hills; children Teresa Barnard of Stanford, IL, Torrey Wiechmann and Todd (Deborah) Wiechmann both of Germantown Hills, and Tim (Cyndi) Wiechmann of Peoria Heights; and sister-in-law Jean Zehr of Flanagan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 South Main Street, Washington, IL 61571 or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Center, 8600 IL-91, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
