Phyllis M. Wiechmann
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Phyllis M. Wiechmann, 85, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away at 8:38 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
She was born on January 2, 1935, in Flanagan, IL, to Walter A. and Leola L. (Kipfer) Zehr. She married Charles W. Wiechmann on March 29, 1953, in Flanagan, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Chuck of Germantown Hills; children, Teresa Barnard of Stanford, IL, Torrey Wiechmann and Todd (Deborah) Wiechmann, both of Germantown Hills, and Tim (Cyndi) Wiechmann of Peoria Heights; and sister-in-law, Jean Zehr of Flanagan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 South Main Street, Washington, IL 61571; or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Center, 8600 IL-91, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
