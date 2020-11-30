Phyllis Mary Gingher

PEORIA - Phyllis Mary Gingher of Naples, FL, formerly of Peoria, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the age of 82.

She was born in Chicago, IL, to Thomas and Helen Haley. After graduating valedictorian from Buda Township High School in Illinois, she attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL. In 1960, Phyllis met the love of her life, E.A. "Bud" Gingher, while the two worked at Mount Hawley Country Club. Phyllis was the bookkeeper and Bud was the bartender. The two married on June 24, 1961, in Peoria, IL, and had three children. Phyllis was most proud of the beautiful life she and Bud created for their family.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Julie (Rich), Karen and Ed (Betsy); her grandchildren, Aaron (Lindsay), Amy (Seth), Patrick, Aby, Ryan and Allie; and her great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Annabelle and Asher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Barbara; and her granddaughter, Anna.

Her family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Discovery Village Memory Care, Assisting Hands Home Care and Avow Hospice Care.

Interment of ashes will be at the American Mausoleum in Peoria, IL, alongside her husband and granddaughter.

Phyllis was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, FL. Please celebrate her life by requesting a Mass in her honor. In the words of Phyllis, "Love ya, love ya."



