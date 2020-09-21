1/1
Phyllis Schoch
1935 - 2020
Phyllis Schoch
EAST PEORIA - Phyllis J. Schoch of East Peoria passed away at 5:26 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on May 8, 1935, in Pekin, IL, to Hilda Hester (Schellenbaum) Shelton and Robert Shelton. She married James D. Steinmetz in 1952, and later married Robert W. Hamilton in 1956. Both are deceased. On March 29, 1975, she married the love of her life, Raymond M. Schoch Jr., who preceded her in death on October 16, 2019. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Madalyn McNally; and two step-daughters, Robin M. Pauli and Rae Lynn Peplow.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory J. Hamilton and Scott W. Hamilton, both of Peoria; one daughter, Victoria L. Waldrop of Bartonville; four step-children, Phillip M. Schoch of Marquette Heights, Laura Sweeney of Peoria, Sandy Schoch Campbell of Barrington, IL, and Ruth (Jim) Morris of Mapleton; adopted daughter, Christine Martin; one sister, Roberta Joann Phelps of Hiawassee, GA; and one nephew, Rand (Carol) McNally of Mequon, WI. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, Lacey, Nicholas, Nathan, Jennifer, Katie, Greg, Alex, Anne, Casey, Cody, Brandon, Amber, Phillip, Erin and Mike; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis attended East Peoria High School and participated in many class reunions. She worked at Wahlfeld Mfg Co. and The Book Emporium of Peoria and was a seamstress. She later worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 26 years, retiring as an Administration Assistant in 1998. She was a proud member of Berea Baptist Church in Bartonville and a past member of Memorial Baptist Church in Peoria. She taught Sunday School for 43 years. Phyllis also loved to travel. She and Ray traveled to Washington, D.C., Australia, Alaska and the Panama Canal.
She was an active member of Peoria Women's Civic Federation, serving as President in 2006 and 2007; the Retired Secretaries; Peoria Historical Society; and Caterpillar Retirees Club. Her hobbies were gardening, painting and sewing and she always made time for each and every family birthday.
She dearly loved her family and Raymond, who changed her darkness to daylight and worshiped Our Lord Jesus by her side for many years. Phyllis claimed Ecclesiastes 3:1-22 and Galatians 5:22-23 as her life and lived for the Everlasting Promise, "We all have many things to be deeply thankful for, but God's everlasting promise of life forever more is the reason for thanksgiving every hour of the day as we walk towards eternal life, knowing our last breath here on Earth is okay."
A private graveside service will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, Gary Sinise Foundation for veterans or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
