Phyllis Tharp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Tharp
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Phyllis Jean Ligon Tharp, 88, of Germantown Hills, IL, formerly of Bardwell, KY, passed away at 1:22 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on January 23, 1932, in Bardwell, KY, to Sidney and Mary Myers Ligon. She married James Tharp on October 7, 1950. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Marian (Steve) Hull of Germantown Hills, IL; granddaughters, Sydni (Jeff) Gauwitz and Jen (Brian) Becker, all of Washington, IL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Phyllis resided in Bardwell, KY, all her life until moving to Germantown Hills, IL, in 2015. She was a longtime member of Bardwell Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist Church of Washington since 2015.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory, 2075 Washington Road, Washington, IL. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Bardwell, KY. The funeral service will immediately follow and burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Illinois, Peds/Onc, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637. Please put Playroom in the memo line.
Phyllis' memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved