Phyllis W. Spore
METAMORA - Phyllis W. Spore, 93, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 7:13 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Washington Senior Living in Washington, IL.
She was born on May 20, 1926, in Metamora, IL, to Louis Alvin and Edith (Cose) Willman. She married Clifford E. Spore on December 14, 1974, in Metamora. He passed away on October 6, 2003.
Surviving are her son, Kit (Patricia) Olson of O'Fallon, MO; daughter, Nancy (Ronald) Matheny of East Peoria; step-son, Keith Spore of Cedar Park, TX; step-daughter, Deborah Eagan of Bastrop, TX; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Phyllis graduated from Metamora High School in 1944 and Browns Business College in 1945. She was a postal clerk at the Metamora Post Office for 30 years, retiring in 1989. Being a life-long resident of Metamora meant a lot to Phyllis. She was a member of Christian Union Church in Metamora, the Metamora American Legion Auxiliary, and NARFF (National Association of Federal Employees). Phyllis enjoyed feeding birds and loved her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with the Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Metamora American Legion Auxiliary, 414 Flag Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020