Prentice Ray Wadley
PEORIA - Prentice Ray Wadley, age 73, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 3:27 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on March 31, 1947, in Lexington, TN, to Prentice S. and Hattie L. (Harmon) Wadley. He married Renee` Coates on July 2, 1982, in Peoria. She survives, along with three children, Prentice O. Wadley of Charleston, SC, Nicole Wadley of Peoria and Payton Wadley of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Sadaris Haynes, Aniya Wadley and Ahmad Wadley; and two brothers, Darwin (Alfreda) Parker of Atlanta, GA, and Sheldon (Susan) Parker of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, D.L. Parker; one brother, Paul Wadley; and one sister, Elsie Wadley.
Prentice was a United States Marine, serving in the Vietnam War. During his time in the Military, Prentice was injured and received a Purple Heart.
He worked for Mitsubishi Motors for 20 years. He was a member of the Illiopian Oracle's, the Veterans Committee Local 2488 and the Church of the Living God in Peoria.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. COVID 19 guidelines will be enforced. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel Facebook page. Burial with military honors will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a memorial fund set up at the Friendship House in Peoria in Prentice's name.
You may view Prentices obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
