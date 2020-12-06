1/1
Prentice Ray Wadley
1947 - 2020
PEORIA - Prentice Ray Wadley, age 73, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 3:27 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on March 31, 1947, in Lexington, TN, to Prentice S. and Hattie L. (Harmon) Wadley. He married Renee` Coates on July 2, 1982, in Peoria. She survives, along with three children, Prentice O. Wadley of Charleston, SC, Nicole Wadley of Peoria and Payton Wadley of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Sadaris Haynes, Aniya Wadley and Ahmad Wadley; and two brothers, Darwin (Alfreda) Parker of Atlanta, GA, and Sheldon (Susan) Parker of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, D.L. Parker; one brother, Paul Wadley; and one sister, Elsie Wadley.
Prentice was a United States Marine, serving in the Vietnam War. During his time in the Military, Prentice was injured and received a Purple Heart.
He worked for Mitsubishi Motors for 20 years. He was a member of the Illiopian Oracle's, the Veterans Committee Local 2488 and the Church of the Living God in Peoria.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. COVID 19 guidelines will be enforced. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel Facebook page. Burial with military honors will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a memorial fund set up at the Friendship House in Peoria in Prentice's name.
You may view Prentices obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
DEC
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
my brother in the marine corps 1964 -1968 my friend in veitnam and for 52 more years rest in peace
edwin martin
Military
