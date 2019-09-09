Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
201 N. Jefferson
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Tomblinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston F. "Sonny" Tomblinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Preston F. "Sonny" Tomblinson Obituary
Preston F. "Sonny" Tomblinson
LAROSE - Preston F. "Sonny" Tomblinson, 75, of LaRose passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn, with Pastor Will Meachum officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., and burial will be in Buckingham Cemetery, with full military rites presented.
Memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 661 in Washburn or UnityPoint Hospice.
Calvert-Johnson Memorial Homes in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Preston was born in Olney, Illinois, on March 2, 1944, a son to Preston J. and Maude Whirrell Tomblinson. He married Susan Morgan on July 14, 1973. She survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Angie (Dyane) Phillips of Rogers, Arkansas, and Amy (Tim) Beavers of Washington; 2 grandchildren, Ryan Curley and Kaitlyn Gustafson; and a sister, Judy (Ernie) Knecht of Eureka.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sonny served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was stationed in Korea. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 661 and he also attended the Washburn United Methodist Church. He was a machinist at DMI and McBride and Schoff, and for over 25 years, worked for the Postal Service. He loved the outdoors and, especially, fishing.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Preston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now