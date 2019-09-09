|
|
Preston F. "Sonny" Tomblinson
LAROSE - Preston F. "Sonny" Tomblinson, 75, of LaRose passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn, with Pastor Will Meachum officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., and burial will be in Buckingham Cemetery, with full military rites presented.
Memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 661 in Washburn or UnityPoint Hospice.
Calvert-Johnson Memorial Homes in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Preston was born in Olney, Illinois, on March 2, 1944, a son to Preston J. and Maude Whirrell Tomblinson. He married Susan Morgan on July 14, 1973. She survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Angie (Dyane) Phillips of Rogers, Arkansas, and Amy (Tim) Beavers of Washington; 2 grandchildren, Ryan Curley and Kaitlyn Gustafson; and a sister, Judy (Ernie) Knecht of Eureka.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sonny served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was stationed in Korea. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 661 and he also attended the Washburn United Methodist Church. He was a machinist at DMI and McBride and Schoff, and for over 25 years, worked for the Postal Service. He loved the outdoors and, especially, fishing.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019