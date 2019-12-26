|
|
Priscilla J. "Jane" Blind
CHILLICOTHE - Priscilla J. "Jane" Blind, age 71, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at 10:41 p.m. at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1948 in Champaign, IL to Cecil and Lucille (Deckle) Daniels. She married William Blind on Nov. 25, 1972 in Champaign. He survives along with one daughter, Abby Cokel of Chillicothe, three grandchildren: Elizabeth (Cody) Cox of Jacksonville, NC, Damen Cokel of Quantico, VA, C.J. Cokel of East Peoria, one great-granddaughter, Faye Cox of Jacksonville, NC, three sisters and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Andrea Ledbetter and two sisters.
Jane was a Manager at Caterpillar, Inc. in Peoria for almost 20 years retiring in 2005. She was a member of the Chillicothe Christian Church.
Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the .
