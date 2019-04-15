|
|
Priscilla Shaw
PEORIA - Priscilla Shaw, 89 of Peoria passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 9:06 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 9, 1929 in Kosciusko MS., to Emmett and Sara (Collins) Munson. They precede her in death. She married Joel Shaw in 1957. He also preceded her in death.
Priscilla was an active member of New Morning Star M.B. Church. She was also active in the foster care System. Priscilla loved to cook, sew and go bowling.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories three sons, Vinson Nash, Joel (Elnora) Shaw and James (Esther) Shaw all of Peoria; one daughter, Gail Nash of Peoria; one niece whom she raised, Sarah, along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband Priscilla is also preceded in death by two daughters, one son, six brothers, and four sisters.
Services will be held on Wednesday April 17 2019 at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m. with visitation commencing one hour prior. Pastor Cleveland Thomas will officiate.
Priscilla will be laid to rest in Parkview Cemetery.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019