Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Prudence Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prudence A. "Pru" Haney


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Prudence A. "Pru" Haney Obituary
Prudence "Pru" A. Haney
BARTONVILLE - Prudence "Pru" A. Haney, 76, of Bartonville, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born August 8, 1942 in Moline, IL to Claude and Mary DuBree. She married Doil Haney July 28, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI. He preceded her in death May 15, 1989. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Scott (Barbara) Haney of Bartonville, three siblings, Pamela Miller of Morrison, IL, Tom (Carol) DuBree of Connecticut, and Doug (Cindy) DuBree of Moline, IL; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Pru worked as an Office Manager in the medical field for many years in Austin, Texas. She then worked in retail sales for Dillard's until retiring.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, garage sales and cooking, especially fresh vegetables from her garden.
Cremation will be accorded and a visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 with a memorial service following at 6pm at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel in Bartonville, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Center in Peoria. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now