R. Marvin Scott
TREMONT - R. Marvin Scott. 86, of Tremont passed away at 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born on September 29, 1933, in Chicago Heights to Earl H. and Rena A. Taylor Scott. He married Beverly J. Kreps on May 4, 1953, in Oneida, and she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Kevin (Deanna) Scott of Pekin, Mark A. (Barbara) Scott of Tremont and Jon M. (Angela) Scott of Mackinaw; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Sue (Cliff) Stegall of Galesburg; and one brother, Allen (Barbara) Scott of Bristol, RI.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant son, Monte.
Marvin worked for Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 20 years, AgLand FS for 17 years and owned and operated Scotty's Restaurant in Tremont for eight years.
He enjoyed owning racing horses, reading, bowling and golfing.
Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Rescue 702.
