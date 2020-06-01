R. Scott Lynn
MORTON - R. Scott Lynn, 63, of Morton passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on May 17, 1957, in Peoria, Ill., to Robert and Patsy (Henninger) Lynn. He married Mary Strickland on August 16, 1980, in Morton.
Scott is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn of Morton; two sons, Patrick Lynn of Urbana, Ill., and Jeffrey (Miranda) Lynn of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister, Vicki (Gary) Horn of Morton; one brother, Craig Lynn of Mission, Kan.; and his step-mother, Vernetta Lynn of Lafayette, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kevin Lynn in 1983; and one nephew, Jesse Horn in 2019.
Scott was a 1975 graduate of Morton High School, where he wrestled. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's of science degree in teaching biology. From 1980 to 1985, he taught biology and coached football at Girard High School in Girard, Ill. In 1987, Scott then continued his teaching career at Morton High School in Morton, Ill., where he taught biology and coached wrestling, football and girls' golf. Scott obtained his National Board Certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards in 2002. He received his master's degree from Saint Xavier University in 2003. After 35 years of teaching, Scott retired from Morton High School in 2017.
As a family, when we think of Scott's interests, his children were the top and most important to him. Some of his intellectual interests included his extensive collection of fossils and his study of the Civil War. Scott loved to travel, so some of our best memories include fishing and golfing trips and especially all the mini golf challenges. We can't think of Scott without remembering his love of food – meat, crustaceans of all kinds and Mountain Dew. And, of course, his office is a montage of every John Wayne film ever made.
A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MHS Science Department Endowment Fund in care of the Morton Community Foundation.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Scott's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.