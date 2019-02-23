|
Rachel Andrews
PEORIA - Rachel N. Andrews, 45, of Peoria, IL, passed away Thursday, Feb.14, 2019, surrounded by family.
Rachel was born to Zeda Elliott and raised by Dan Evans. She loved joking with her nephews, Dre and Jake and she had a passion for cooking and a very kind heart. That's where her grandson, KJ, got the word Awe.
Rachel leaves her mom, Zeda Elliott; son, Courtney Andrews; daughter, Kayla White; grandmother, Phyllis Smith; one sister, Stacie Taylor; four grandchildren, C.J., Kouri Andrews, K.J and Kyrie White; two nephews, Jake and Dre; and two nieces, Christa and Brittany; along with one favorite uncle, Bubba.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Louie Smith and Paul Andrews; grandmother, Robbie Andrews; and Danny Evans, whom she was raised by.
Services will be held at later date. Dwight Winnett will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her children or First Christian Church in Creve Coeur.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019