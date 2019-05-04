|
Rachel N. Andrews
PEORIA - Rachel Nichole Andrews, 45, of Peoria died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Rachel was born on May 3, 1973.
She is survived by her mother, Zeda; children, Courtney Andrews and Kayla White; grandchildren, C.J., Kouri, K.J. and Kyree; grandmother, Phyllis Smith; sister, Stacie Taylor; nieces, Christa and Brittany; and nephews, Jake and Dre.
A private burial of ashes was held on May 4, 2019, officiated by the Rev. Dwight Winnett at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019