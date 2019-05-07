|
|
Rachel Ringenberg
WASHINGTON - Rachel M. Ringenberg, 89, of Washington, Illinois, formerly of Upland, IN, and Princeton, IL, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Morningside of Washington.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N Main St., Princeton, Illinois, at 10 a.m., with visitation prior at 9 a.m.
Rachel was born on August 14, 1929, to Reuben and Grace (Nelson) Arling. She married Gerald W. Ringenberg on July 10, 1948, at the Mission Covenant Church. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1989.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Thera Ackeberg and Janice Burress. Her great-granddaughter, Jane Rachel Wallenfang, also preceded in death her on June 27, 2017.
Surviving are her three children, Brent (Ilze) Ringenberg, Julie (Tom) Essenburg and Jeff (Jean) Ringenberg; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Area Youth for Christ, 4100 N. Brandywine Drive, Peoria IL 61614.
For full obituary, please go to norbergfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019