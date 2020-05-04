Home

Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
(309) 944-1415
Rachelle Schopp


1926 - 2020
Rachelle Schopp Obituary
Rachelle Schopp
WASHINGTON - Rachelle L. Schopp, 94, of Washington, formerly of Geneseo and Atkinson, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Washington Senior Living Center, Washington, IL. A private graveside service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, at St. Mary's Cemetery & Mausoleum, East Moline, IL, where entombment will occur with her husband, Donald. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rachelle Schopp Memorial Fund.
Rachelle was born January 28, 1926, in Moline, IL., the daughter of Charles and Amelie (VanDycke) DePauw. She married Donald E. Schopp on June 24, 1944, in St. Anthony Church, Atkinson. Donald and Rachelle lived in Florida for 25 years, returning to live in Peoria, IL, in 2005. She enjoyed doing ceramic work and family genealogy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Gail (John) Annis, Washington, IL; granddaughter, Angela Annis, Washington, IL; great-grandson, Joshua John Backes, Washington, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Rachelle was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Amelie, her husband, Donald, her brother, Frank E. DePauw, and sister-in-law, Melissa DePauw.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020
