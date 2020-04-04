|
Rae Jean "Jeanie" Day
WYOMING - Rae Jean "Jeanie" Day of Wyoming, Illinois, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with a terrible neurological disease.
She was born in Peoria on December 14, 1955, to Ray and Billie Snider. On December 1, 1973, Jeanie married her high school sweetheart, Ken Day. He survives. Together they had 2 daughters, Katrina (Brian) Rewerts of Wyoming and Staci Day of Puyallup, Washington.
Other survivors include her mother of Canton; sisters, Cherie (Rick Perry) Leezer of Toulon, Sandi (Larry) Jackson of Glasford, Becky (Joe) Beck of Wyoming, Debbie Miller of Toulon and Lori (Brian) Porter of Brimfield; her beloved granddaughter, Paige; and her adorable "baby boy," Patrick the terrier.
She was preceded in death by her father; nephew, Michael Leezer; and dear brother-in-law, Tim Miller.
Jeanie grew up in Oak Hill and was a 1973 graduate of Elmwood High School. When her girls were in high school, Jeanie went to work at Caterpillar in Accounts Payable and worked there for 20 years, retiring in 2015 as a Team Leader. Jeanie loved reading, gardening, fishing and camping, her and Ken's many fishing trips to Arkansas and Wisconsin, along with spending time with Ken at their little place on the lake in southern Illinois. But what Jeanie loved most was spending time with her family. Whether it was at the lake, attending all of Paige's many sporting events or just having the kids over for supper, Jeanie was happiest when she was with her loved ones.
Because of the coronavirus restrictions, there will be no formal services and a celebration of life will be held when the virus restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Because of Jeanie's love of her little rescue friend, Patrick, memorials can be made to any local animal rescue shelter.
Condolences may be left for Jeanie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020