Rae Jeanne Rogy
PEORIA - Rae Jeanne Rogy, age 82, of Peoria, passed peacefully at 5:50 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her four children and two sisters.
Born October 25, 1937 in Peoria, a daughter to Maxwell F. and V. Frances (Godar) Baty. On July 16, 1955 Rae married Richard L. Rogy in Peoria together they cherished 37 years until his death on September 8, 1992. She was the founder of Rogy's Child Care Centers (Gingerbread House) in Peoria. Rae enjoyed her family, flowers and her love of animals, not necessarily in that order. She was also never short on giving nicknames to everyone, even if they weren't so nice. She certainly had a blessed life and she made sure to share her blessings to almost everyone in Peoria. As a matter of fact, she was so giving that the GDP in the Peoria area will suffer a five percent reduction because of her death, LOL. It's easy to say that she will be missed, but the reality of her passing will leave a huge hole in many hearts. Rae truly was the most giving and selfless person that we all knew.
Survivors include four children: Wendy (Doug) Pettett of Mapleton, Dawn (John) Meyer of Dunlap, Brett (Shawna) Rogy of Peoria and Rick (Amy) Rogy of Peoria; 12 grandchildren: Justin (Alisha) Hawkins, Danielle (Timothy) Carpenter, Mindi (Jeff) Thierer, Nick (Marissa) Rogy, Taylor (Teresa) Rogy, Kyle Rogy, Samantha (Tyler) Alvarez, Hayden Rogy, Charles (Maria) Cole, Zakary (Stef) Rogy, Bre (Brent) Cross and Dakota (Lindsay) Rogy; 20 great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Shelley Burns and Kathie Raiborn.
Rae was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three grandsons: Drew Meyer, Johnathan Meyer and Austin Rogy.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary with Pastor Dave Bucknam officiating. Interment of ashes will take place at Resurrection Mausoleum at a later date. Following services, a celebration of life will take place and the family request those who wish to attend to contact them directly.
Memorials in Rae's memory may be made to Nursing Care for People (11200 N. Daniel Ct. Dunlap, IL 61525.)
The family wishes to thank the nurses of Nursing Care for People for their loving and compassionate care for Rae during the last months of her life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.