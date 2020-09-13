Rae Marie Smith
EAST PEORIA - Rae Marie Smith, 93, of East Peoria died at 9:07 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lakeside Rehab Center in East Peoria.
She was born in Peoria on September 28, 1926, the daughter of Benjamin Ray and Clara (Auth) Hemmele. Rae Marie married the love of her life, Dean H. Smith, on June 15, 1947, in Peoria, and he survives.
Also surviving are her two children, Forest "Snuffy" Smith of Germantown Hills and Janice (Dan) Cunningham of East Peoria. Her grandchildren, Kelly (Chuck) Elwell of Brimfield, Todd (Jade) Smith of Washington and Chad (Kindra) Cunningham of East Peoria, along with 12 great-grandchildren, provide a lasting legacy. Her family was her world. There was no family event she didn't attend or grandchild's activity she didn't support.
Rae was preceded in death by her siblings, Jane Mason and Loren Hemmele.
Rae worked for First National Bank in East Peoria for several years, and later as a travel agent. But her primary career was as a homemaker and loving matriarch of her family. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of East Peoria and served in many roles, including president of the women's club. She volunteered in her community by giving of her time to the East Peoria Festival of Lights and was a 20-year volunteer with the Red Cross. She was a member of the Fondulac Ladies Golf League and the East Peoria Women's Club.
During their marriage, Rae Marie and Dean enjoyed traveling to Africa, Spain and Europe, and throughout their retirement years, they enjoyed wintering in Florida and Arizona.
Rae Marie loved to play Pinochle and she and Dean got together with 5 other couples for over 27 years to play cards. She also played Pinochle with a group of neighborhood ladies for over 50 years. She had many, many friends. Some of those friendships lasted a lifetime.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care and love for Rae Marie to Lakeside Rehab Center and Transitions Hospice.
Cremation rites are being accorded and the family will hold a private interment at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. A celebration of her long and happy life will be held at her church on Wednesday, September 16, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastors Kevin and Emily Little will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to East Peoria First United Methodist Church, 154 E. Washington St., East Peoria, IL 61611
The staff of Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
