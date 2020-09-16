Ralph Davis

LADD - Ralph Thomas Davis of Ladd passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 62.

Born January 9, 1958, in Peoria to the late Ralph and Marion Meyers Davis, he married Lisa Sadnick, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Amber (Justin) Johns and Kari (Wesley) Bartels; step-sons, Jared Lamkin and Quinn Lamkin; grandchildren, Akira, Taber, Carly, Caylee and Daniel; and sisters, Ella (Dave) Lindee and Nancy Knott.

Ralph was employed as a Boilermaker with Local 60, and owned his own auction service. He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a dedicated 34-year member of Robbins Masonic Lodge #0930.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Funeral services will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., with interment following in Lutheran Cemetery.

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



