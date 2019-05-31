|
Ralph E. Kemp
CHILLICOTHE - Ralph E. Kemp, age 96, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
Ralph was born on Nov. 30, 1922 in Wilburn, IL to Delbert and Cora (Danhof) Kemp. He grew up in Washburn and he married Dorothy E. Hill on April 4, 1942 in Washburn. They resided in Chillicothe for most of their lives.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; two children, Ron (Karen) Kemp of Morton and Jane (Gary) Huggins of Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Andrew (Renee) Kemp and Katherine Higus; and two great-grandchildren, Johnny Higus and Mia Kemp. Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Harold W. Kemp.
Ralph worked for RG LeTourneau for more than 42 years. He spent three years in the U.S. Army during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific as a radar operator. Ralph loved woodworking activities and spending winters in Hawaii.
Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ron Martz will officiate. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Chillicothe First United Church, where he was a member, or to the Blue Ridge Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019