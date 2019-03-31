Dr. Ralph E. Seward

PEORIA - Ralph E. Seward, M.D., age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born to Dr. George R. and Edna (Bockwitz) Seward, on December 1, 1924 in Peoria. Ralph is survived by his wife Marita (Seidel) Seward whom he married on March 14, 1975 in Peoria. Also surviving are his three children with Dorothy Mitchell Seward: Nancy (Steven) Sicher of Marshall California, Jeanne (Vance) Parkhurst of Tucson, Arizona and Ralph Seward, Jr. of Flagler Beach, Florida. Also surviving are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and brothers, Robert (Jennifer) Seward of Syracuse, Indiana and George Seward of Allen Texas.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Grace (Rosenbaum) Seward, wives Dorothy Mitchell and Patricia (Birkett) Seward; and sisters: Marilee Wray and Karen (Gary) Walker.

Ralph graduated from Peoria High School in 1941. He graduated from Bradley University in 1945 and received his medical degree from the University of Illinois School of Medicine in 1949. Ralph was a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1954-1956.

Ralph was in private medical practice for 50 years with offices on First Street and Knoxville Avenue. He was on the Medical Staff at Proctor Hospital where he served as President in 1961. He established and directed the Coronary Care Unit from 1973-1976. He read E.K.G's at Proctor for many years and retired in 1999. The practice of medicine and continual study of it became one of his life's passions.

Ralph was an avid golfer and was on the teams of Peoria High School and Bradley University. In 1961, he won the B Flight in the Peoria City Tournament. Ralph's lifetime enjoyment of golf continued into retirement and during the winter months at Fiddlesticks in Ft. Myers, Florida. In addition to Ralph's love for his family, the medical profession and golfing, he was also known for eating huge steaks, which led to Jim's Steak House and Fiddlesticks Country Club in Ft. Myers offering a "Seward Cut" steak on their menus.

In 1974 Ralph accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and loved to read his Bible. Through the years, he enjoyed attending Moody Founder's Week and Grace Presbyterian Prophecy Conferences. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. Ralph recently spoke about Heaven: "I just cannot fathom it. It is not the streets of gold and things, but being in the presence of the Creator of the Universe."

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church with visitation being held one hour prior to services. Reverend John Hopwood will officiate and burial will be in Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.

Memorials in Ralph's memory may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choosing.

