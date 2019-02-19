|
Ralph E. Wyne
PEORIA - Ralph E. Wyne, 97, of Peoria, formerly of Decatur, died at 10:05 a.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Manor Court Nursing Home in Peoria.
He was born on April 7, 1921, in La Place, IL, to Elting C. and Mabel (Miller) Wyne. He married W. Elvera Bailey on August 25, 1942, in St. Charles, MO. She survives in Peoria.
Also surviving are 4 children, Gayle Brown of Bristol, TN, Kevin (Candace) Wyne of Peoria, Sheila (Bruce Farnsworth) Wyne of Anchorage, AK, and Alan (Joyce) Wyne of Elkhart, IN; 9 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 1 brother and 1 sister.
Ralph served in the Army during World War II and retired from the IT department at Borg Warner in Decatur in 1983.
Ralph was a Red Cross volunteer, helping with Katrina and other natural disasters. He was also a Proctor Red Coat volunteer.
Ralph was a member and very active at Morningside Chapel Church of Christ and Waterstreet Church of Christ in Decatur, and later became a member at Fellowship Bible Church in Peoria.
Private services will be held at a later date. Inurnment be will at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.
Memorials may be made to The Red Cross.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019