Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Ralph James Pople


1936 - 2019
Ralph James Pople Obituary
Ralph James Pople
PEORIA - Ralph James Pople, age 82, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 7:23 a.m. at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Peoria to Ralph H. and Lucinda (Wells) Pople. He married Janet Hoffer on Oct. 2, 1971, in Morton. She passed away in December of 2017 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two sisters, Joyce Patton of Peoria and Sharon Kentzel of Peoria; and one nephew, Troy (Becky) Kentzel of Mackinaw.
Ralph worked at Multi-Ad in Peoria for over 40 years. He enjoyed guitars and cars. He attended St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.
You may view Ralph's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
