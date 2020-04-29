|
Ralph Northrup
TRIVOLI - Ralph Northrup, 99, of Trivoli passed away at 11:49 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born on January 22, 1921, in Trivoli to Hugh and Mary (Schneider) Northrup. He married Dorothy Downing on March 16, 1947, in Hanna City, IL. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2017.
Ralph was also preceded in death by his parents; two children, Janet Watkins and Rollin Northrup; three brothers, Roscoe, Archie and Leroy Northrup; and six sisters, Bessie, Fern, Jessie, Gladys, Eva and Leatha.
Surviving are one son, Danny (Sharon) Northrup of Trivoli; two grandchildren, Tiffany (Nate) Blasa of Grafton and Dustin Northrup of Mapleton; and three great-grandchildren, Clark, Grant and Sophia.
Ralph worked as a farmer. He was a member Penn Ridge Lutheran Church and the Glasford American Legion Post 35. Ralph enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, working on machines, woodworking and spending winters in Florida with his wife.
Ralph served in the United States Army during World War II.
Due to COVID-19, private graveside service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton, IL. The Rev. Jim Reed will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the Glasford American Legion Post 35 or the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Homes in Farmington, IL is in charge of arrangements. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020