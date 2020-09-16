1/1
Ralph Turner Sr.
1924 - 2020
PEORIA - Ralph E. Turner Sr., age 96, of Peoria died at 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines.
Ralph was born on August 13, 1924, in Cowden, IL, to Ralph Lee and Florence (Lorton) Turner. He married LaVerne Hasenfang on December 10, 1945, in Chicago, IL, and she preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, Ralph E. (Linda) Turner Jr. of Parrish, FL, Michael (Karen) Turner of Kingman, AZ, and Bridget (Barry) Schnepel of Peoria, IL; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and Dan; and sister, Cora.
Ralph served our country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Sears for many years, where he was a district manager and a south district furniture manager. Ralph retired from Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor in 1989. He attended Bethany Baptist Church. Ralph was an avid beekeeper with over two hundred hives. He was also known for crafting professional golf clubs, which he sold to local golfers and several from Japan.
A visitation will be held at The Wilton Mortuary on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12 noon. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Hawley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
SEP
19
Graveside service
Mt. Hawley Cemetery
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
