Ralph Turpen
HENRY - Ralph E. Turpen, 74, of Henry passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 2:56 p,m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 513 Carroll St., Henry. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henry. A second visitation will be Wednesday, one prior to mass, at the memorial home. Fr. John Bossco Mujuni and Deacon Robert Murphy will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henry Ambulance or the St. John's XXIII Parish Outreach for senior meals.
Ralph was born on April 27, 1945, in Spring Valley, Illinois, to Ralph and Eleanor (Briner) Turpen. He married Sandra Hodge on July 30, 1966, at St. Mary's Church in Henry. She survives in Henry.
Also surviving are his children, Edi (Roger) Perdew of Henry, Trisha (Craig Knowlton) Turpen, Doug (Stacy) Turpen, Marybeth (Paul Adekoya) Turpen of Washington and B.J. (Emily) Turpen of East Peoria; thirteen grandchildren, Jacob, Patrick, Kimberly, Savannah, Jaret, Madison, Justin, Jacee, Jozie, Jasmine, Will, Alec and Eliana; one great-granddaughter, Paisley; and two sisters, Linda (Jim) Darlington and Barbara (Bob) Tucker, both of Henry.
His parents; three sisters; Kayeta Boddie, Rita Beebe and Carol Thomas; and two brothers; Donald and Daryl Turpen, preceded him in death.
Ralph retired from Caterpillar Tractor in 1999 after 35 years of service. He also worked for Ed Hartwig Trucking and was a bus driver for the Henry-Senachwine School District. Ralph was a proud member of U.A.W. Local 974. His great love in life was to be with his grandchildren and kids. His favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, playing cards and music. Ralph was a dedicated Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019