Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Washington, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Washington, IL
More Obituaries for Ralph Ferre
Ralph W. Ferre

Ralph W. Ferre


1933 - 2020
Ralph W. Ferre Obituary
Ralph W. Ferre
PEORIA — Ralph Walter Ferre, 86, of Peoria passed away at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria. He was born on April 13, 1933, in Peoria, a son of Glenn and Anna A. (Anderyski) Ferre. He married Eleanor Margaret Woodburn, in Snyder, NY, on October 11, 1958. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Brenda (Phillip) Burgett of Mentor, OH, Stephen (Jenny Doctor) Ferre of Cincinnati, OH, David (Denise) Ferre of Fountain Valley, CA, and Linda (Brett) Berns of East Peoria; five grandchildren, Scott and Rachel Ferre, Matthew Burgett, and Brock and Josie Berns; sister-in-law, Marge Hunsader of Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Roten; and two brothers, Frank and G. Edward Ferre.
Ralph was a United States Navy veteran, serving in the Seabees. He received his BSME and MEA from Bradley University and was a graduate of Spalding Academy in Peoria. Ralph worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 45 years, last serving as the Facility Operations Manager of the Corporate Headquarters Building, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Association of Facility Engineers, the Building Operating Managers Association, and Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Washington.
Ralph's Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his church. Fr. Johnathan Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the Mass on Tuesday. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Illinois CancerCare Foundation.
Online condolences may be left for Ralph's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
