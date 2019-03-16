|
Ralph Walker
PEORIA - Ralph P. Walker, 101, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Ralph was born on November 29, 1917, in Peoria to John and Rose (Fischer) Walker. He married Edna Ingle Portwine on May 22, 1943, in Rock Hampton, Australia. She preceded him in death on October 19, 1984.
He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Wilbert, Herbert, Elmer and David; and four sisters, Sylvia Fuller, Mildred Weber, Esther Keyes and Dorothy Walker.
Surviving are two daughters, Lynette (John) Ballou of Anthem, Ariz., and Margaret "Mugs" (Larry) Major of Morton; five grandchildren, Tim (Christina) Taylor, Kelly (Tim) Rosenkranz, Erin (Mitch) Martin, Stacie (Mike) Bailey and Shawn Major; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ralph served with the CCC from April of 1934 until March of 1935. He was a United States World War II Army veteran, having served in the Army from April of 1942 until December of 1945. Ralph was stationed in New Guinea.
He worked for the state of Illinois as an IDOT truck driver, retiring in 1981.
In his retirement, he loved to dance, take long walks, attend garage sales and play group solitaire with his great-grandchildren.
He was honored to participate in the March 26, 2013, Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Ralph was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 101 years, where his parents were one of the founding members.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria, with Pastor Karl Eckhoff officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, where military rites will be conducted.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria or Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019