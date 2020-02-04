|
Ramona June Byrne
PEORIA - Ramona June Byrne, 91, of Peoria died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center.
Born June 4, 1928, in Peoria to Wilmer and Anna Iben Strunk, she married Andrew Byrne, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Lowell and Merle Strunk; and by her sister, Lois E. Canty.
Surviving are her son, Dale Byrne of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was active in Peoria Heights Congregational Women's Fellowship and Home Extension and was a scripture reader at St. Francis of the Woods, where she resided.
Visitation will be held on February 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Peoria Heights Congregational Church, with memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Cremation has been accorded by Abts Mortuary in Pekin. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020