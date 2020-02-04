Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abts Mortuary
905 South 5th Street
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-1474
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Peoria Heights Congregational Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Peoria Heights Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona June Byrne


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona June Byrne Obituary
Ramona June Byrne
PEORIA - Ramona June Byrne, 91, of Peoria died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center.
Born June 4, 1928, in Peoria to Wilmer and Anna Iben Strunk, she married Andrew Byrne, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Lowell and Merle Strunk; and by her sister, Lois E. Canty.
Surviving are her son, Dale Byrne of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was active in Peoria Heights Congregational Women's Fellowship and Home Extension and was a scripture reader at St. Francis of the Woods, where she resided.
Visitation will be held on February 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Peoria Heights Congregational Church, with memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Cremation has been accorded by Abts Mortuary in Pekin. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -