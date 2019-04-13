Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Randal Cooksey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randal Cooksey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randal Cooksey Obituary
Randal Cooksey
PEORIA - Randal Dean Cooksey, 75, of Peoria passed away at 12:06 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Bickford Memory Care in Peoria, IL.
He was born on February 8, 1944, in Evansville, IN, the son of the late Clarence and Alice Swope Cooksey. He married Barbara Jean Bryan and she passed away on August 13, 2010. After Barbara and Randy divorced, he later married Denise Bernhard, and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Jim Cooksey, Mary Jette (Cooksey) and Ann Marie Stratton (Cooksey); and two brothers, Ralph Kendal Cooksey and Steven Lee Cooksey. Further surviving are five grandchildren, Robin Noel Hart (Cooksey) Lucas Randal Jette, Kyle Anthony Stratton, Kaelyn Stratton and Finan Antony Johnston; and four great-grandchildren, Lorelei Shelby Hart, Ryan James Edward Hart, Julia Sophia and Andrew James Stratton.
Randy graduated from Evansville College, which later became the University of Evansville, with a Bachelor of Music, and later Illinois State University with a Master's Degree in music education. He taught in Peoria District 150 and Peoria Heights District 325 as a music teacher, and later other positions.
He played trumpet in the Prairie Wind Ensemble and Municipal Band, where he played numerous solos. The Carnival of Venice was a frequent favorite of Randy's. He subbed with the Peoria Symphony and backed several bands, such as the Four Tops, Temptations and Grass Roots. He also played with local groups, such as Bill Hardesty, Lloyd Hedges group, the Aristocrats and several others. He played in the River Valley Brass and his own group, the Fanfare Brass. He loved playing shows at Cornstock and Peoria Players, and also frequently played alongside his wife, Denise.
Randy loved to play golf and be with friends and family. He was a special dad and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was well-respected and loved by all.
The family would like to thank Bickford Memory Care and Transitions Hospice for the loving care they showed Randy and his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be announced for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bickford Memory Care, the Peoria Municipal Band or the Council on Aging.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now