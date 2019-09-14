|
Randal Kent Vaughn
BARTONVILLE - Randal Kent Vaughn, 68, of Carbondale, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at home.
He was born on August 1, 1951, in Peoria to Elmer and Betty (Beckman) Vaughn.
Randal retired after working 29 years at Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville. He was a phenomenal bowler and a member of the Greater Peoria Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was an avid Cubs fan, always cheering for his team. He also served his community as a volunteer fireman for the Bartonville Fire Department.
Survivors include his father, Elmer Vaughn of Bartonville; son, Kent Vaughn of Edmond, OK; daughter, Jennifer Vaughn of Creve Coeur; three brothers, Terry Vaughn of Bartonville, Dusty Vaughn of Macomb and Troy Vaughn of Mexico, MO; and four grandchildren, Bailey, Emma, Aidan and Moira.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
To share a memory or story of Randal, visit www.meredithfh.com.
