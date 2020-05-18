Home

Randall G. Damron

Randall G. Damron Obituary
Randall G. Damron
PEORIA - Randall G. Damron, 85, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on June 11, 1934, in Rosiclare, IL. to William Clyde and Mallie (Ledbetter) Damron. He married Marilyn Fricker on January 14, 1953, in Golconda, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Randall Gene (Mary) Damron of Kickapoo, Sandra Gail (Robert) Lang of Springfield, Robert Allen (Terry) Damron of Brimfield and David Scott Damron of Peoria; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, one sister and one grandson.
Randall retired from Caterpillar after 40 years, where he was a welding instructor. He then worked at Nena's Hardware for 23 years. Randall was a loving husband and father, whose greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was a devout member of Woodland Baptist Church, where a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Baptist Church, 6915 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences to Randall's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
