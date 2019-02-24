|
|
Randall Goodwin
PEORIA - Randall Goodwin, age 64, of Peoria passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Randy was born on November 8, 1954, in Peoria, IL, to Clarence and Rose (Barbee) Goodwin. He married Karen Gaskins on July 1, 1995, in Chillicothe.
Surviving are his wife, Karen; his step-son, Brian (Jessica) Hurt of Peoria; his grandson, Bodhi Hurt; five siblings, Michael Goodwin, Linda (Terry) Gritton, John (Lisa) Goodwin, Diane (Roberto) Pizano and Keith Goodwin; his mother-in-law, Arletta Gaskins; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Gerald Phillips; his nephew, Eric Phillips; and his father-in-law, David Gaskins.
Randy served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion, Peoria Casting Club and Chillicothe Christian Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing golf and bowling.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Chillicothe Christian Church at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019