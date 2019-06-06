|
Randall "Randy" Hardin
MAPLETON - Randall "Randy" J. Hardin, age 68, of Mapleton went to be with the Lord at 7:03 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born in Peoria on October 5, 1950 to Joseph and Donna (Harris) Hardin, the first of five children. He married Lynnette Smith, who survives, in 1970. He married his forever love Rayann (Kircher) Hardin in 1981.
Randy is a Vietnam Veteran who served honorably in the United States Navy as a quartermaster on the USS Boston and USS Garcia. He hired on at Caterpillar in 1973 and retired with his wife after 35 years of service.
Randy loved his country and spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling to new places, listening to music, reading, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and tending the door at his church.
He is survived by his wife, Rayann; children, Douglas (Christine) Hardin, Kristy (Steven) Cox and Kiley (Olivia) Hardin; mother, Donna Norman; sisters, Terrie (Vince) Carton, Susan Hughes, Nancy (Kevin) Nunn and Donna (Skip) Utzinger; sister-in-law, Sherry (Robert) Grove; grandchildren, Rebecca and Zachary Hardin, Hannah, Molly and Samuel Cox and Sedona and Walker Axsom; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; step-father, Bob Norman; and a grandson, Seth.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Faith Church of Washington, with additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The service will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at Faith Church. Pastors Rick Brisbin and Steve Graffis will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Randy's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019