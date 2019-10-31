|
|
Randall Noll
EAST PEORIA — Randall William Noll of East Peoria passed away at 8:20 pm Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born Nov. 24, 1955, in Peoria to the late Roger William Noll and Virginia Rae Kalvig Noll.
Surviving are four children, Eric Noll, Ryan (Christy) Noll, Nick (Chelsea) Noll, Nicole (Brandon) McMurtrey, all of Texas; 13 grandchildren; and his beloved sister, Vickie Noll Cook.
Randall was a certified master electrician working in the Peoria area until retiring. His greatest joy was being with his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and working with his hands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Cremation rites have been accorded per his wishes. Inurnment will be at Stewart-Harmony Cemetery in Metamora. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Randall's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019