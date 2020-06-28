Randall Stauffer
MORTON - Randall R. "Randy" Stauffer, 67, of Morton went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Randy was born on February 12, 1953, in Lincoln, Neb., to Richard and Norma Jean (Hock) Stauffer. He married Stephanie French on December 20, 1975, in Lincoln, Neb.
Surviving are his wife, Stephanie of Morton; children, Jennifer (Richard) Miller of Howards Grove, Wis., Brandon Stauffer of Lincoln, Neb., and Natalie (Adam) Boeker of Morton; 10 grandchildren, Logan, Ashlyn, Graham Randall, Turner, Thatcher, Titus, Tinley, Landry, Jackson and Kase; father, Richard Stauffer of Lincoln, Neb.; and brother, Scott (Sheila) Stauffer of Andover, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Randy graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in agriculture. While attending the university, he was an active member of Beta Sigma Psi fraternity. He worked for DuPont/Pioneer Seed and retired as a sales manager. In his retirement, he was currently working for Illinois Corn Growers Association and Precision Conservation Management as a consultant in Bloomington.
Randy was a member of First Mennonite Church in Morton, where he served as an elder and also on various committees. He volunteered for the Mennonite Relief Sale and Mennonite Disaster Services.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at First Mennonite Church in Morton, with Pastors Aaron Yoder and Tom Linderman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the church. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Mennonite Cemetery in Tremont, prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Mennonite Church in Morton or Mennonite Disaster Services.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Randy's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
