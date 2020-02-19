Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Randy Aeschliman


1951 - 2020
Randy Aeschliman Obituary
Randy Aeschliman
PEORIA - Randy Lee Aeschliman, 68, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born on July 21, 1951, in West Union, IA, to Lee and Marian (Pape) Aeschliman.
Surviving are his two sons, Caleb (Megan) Aeschliman of Detroit, MI, and Josh Aeschliman of Dunlap; one sister, Pam (Scott) Carson of Chillicothe; three nieces; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Abbey Aeschliman; and a brother, Brad Aeschliman.
Randy worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for over 20 years before retiring in 2011. He was a member and Past-Commander of the Sons of the American Legion in Dunlap. Randy was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Randy felt that his greatest accomplishments were his children and loved being able to spend time with them.
A visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a eulogy and closing prayer at 4 p.m., at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in honor of Abbey Aeschliman.
Online condolence can be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
