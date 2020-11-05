Randy Lee Kelch

PEORIA - Randy Lee Kelch, 62, lost his battle with heart failure the evening of Monday November 2nd. He was born August 17, 1958 in Peoria to Robert and Mary Etta Kelch. He is survived by "his gorgeous" wife of 43 years Cheryl, daughter Amy Kelch-Cohen (husband Michael Cohen), son Matthew, beloved dog Midnight, brothers Roger, Rick, and Robert "Bob" Kelch, and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was a Class A Machinist and worked 27 years at Komatsu and 10 at Cast Technologies. He took great pride in wood working and spent a number of years "making floors beautiful". He would help anybody in need and would go out of his way to make even a stranger smile. "Love me or hate me you're going to smile when you meet me." Services and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Easter Seals of Peoria or The Humane Society of Peoria.



