Randy M. Crum
EAST PEORIA - Randy Merlin Crum, 72, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 10:14 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on December 13, 1946, in Peoria, IL, to Elmer and Grace M. (Gilbert) Crum. He married Alba A. Miller in 1971, and she passed away in 2002.
Surviving are his two children, Apollo (Sharon Esserine) Crum of Urbana, IL, and Miranda (Chris) Prather of Germantown Hills; granddaughter, Charlotte Prather; girlfriend, Bonnie McNutt of Spring Bay; and siblings, Helen Vanderveen of Havana, IL, Elmer (Linda) Crum of Wyoming, IL, Gilbert Crum of Peoria and Judy (Rick) Bleven of Paragould, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sylvia, Velma, Alvin and Melvin.
Randy was a U.S. Army veteran. He grew up in Wilburn, IL. Randy worked as a machinist at Caterpillar for 30 years, retiring in 2004. After his retirement, he became owner-operator of Randy's Bookscout. Randy had a passion for chess, gymnastics and philosophy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the U.S. Chess Federation, P.O. Box 3967, Crossville, TN 38557.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019